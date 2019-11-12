Washington – President Donald Trump on Tuesday signalled that he would be open to striking a deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme if the U.S. Supreme Court were to uphold his decision to repeal the initiative.

The U.S. Supreme Court later on Tuesday will hear a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to cancel former President Barack Obama’s DACA programme, in which children brought to the U.S. illegally are allowed to stay and work in the U.S.

“Many of the people in DACA – no longer very young – are far from ‘angels.’“Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign the order, but would anyway.

“If Supreme Court remedies with overturning, a deal will be made with Democrats for them to stay!,” Trump said in a Twitter message.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to allow the Trump administration to rescind the DACA immigration programme that has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the U.S. from deportation.

DACA permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought in the U.S under the age of 16, to remain in the country provided they had arrived by 2007 as well as to obtain working permits. (Sputnik/NAN)