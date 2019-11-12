Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned “violent attacks on peaceful protesters demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare as ordered by the court.”

Sowore

In a statement today by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “We have seen a video footage apparently showing the use of lethal and excessive force by Nigerian security agents against peaceful protesters demanding the release of Sowore and Bakare as ordered by the court. We condemn the ruthless violence and shocking abuses against protesters.”

The statement read in part: “@UNHumanRights @UN_SPExperts @davidakaye should urgently respond to the rule of law and human rights crisis in Nigeria and call on the authorities to end this brutality. It is high time to ramp up monitoring on the situation in Nigeria and to send investigators to the country at once.”

FLASH: Gunshots Fired At Protesters And Journalists As DSS Security Operatives Disperses #FreeSowore Protesters With Tear Gas pic.twitter.com/HQiacRBA9c — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 12, 2019

“The use of lethal and excessive force violates the very core of Nigeria’s constitution and international human rights obligations. This should end immediately, and those responsible should be held to account.”

“Nigerian authorities should immediately obey ALL court orders and specifically the court order for the release of Sowore and Bakare from arbitrary detention.”

