The Senate on Tuesday directed its Committee on Petroleum (downstream) to invite the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with a view to ensuring a review of security measures for pipelines protection in parts of the country.

This was consequent upon the consideration of the report of the ad hoc committee on pipeline explosions during Senate plenary yesterday.

The Senate after consideration of the report adopted all 15 recommendations made by the ad hoc committee.

Accordingly, the Senate recommended that the NNPC without further delay should embark on horizontal directional drilling in re-laying pipelines, especially in identified hotspots where erosion has exposed the pipelines.

It also recommended that the NNPC involve members of host communities in pipeline surveillance within their various areas as an interim preventive measure.

The Senate further recommended the deployment of modern technology in pipeline surveillance and detection of leakages as well as the introduction of cathode prevention of the pipelines.

It also directed the NNPC to refund to the treasury, N382, 203, 055.74 it claimed to have used in fire fighting operations in Komkom and provide evidence of compliance to the Senate Committee on Petroleum (downstream).

Earlier, Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, said both the NNPC/NPSC and the contractor were aware of the Komkom pipeline leakage in Rivers state two days before the explosion, but delayed in taking necessary action.

Sen. Gobir disclosed further that both the NNPC/NPSC and the oil services contractor were aware of the intended activity of the vandals and the leakage a week and a day respectively, before the Ijegun explosion in Lagos state.

He added that security personnel in connivance with NPSC staff collaborated with the vandals to siphon petroleum products from the pipelines

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in his reaction, said the National Assembly will amend the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Act to prevent the activities of pipeline vandals that lead to explosions and deaths.

He said: “Our committee on petroleum (downstream) should invite the NNPC with a view to know what they have been doing over the years to secure the pipelines; what measures are in place and whether there is need to review these agreements.

“This is a multi-billion dollar industry. People consciously do these things, it’s not an accident. Those who are caught in the fires or who come to scavenge are the ones who end up losing their lives. This is not acceptable.

“There must be sanctions, somebody will have to pay the price and of course, after these resolutions are sent to the executive, our committee must follow it up.

“When we have to amend the NOSDRA Act, this is something that we have to do expeditiously. We should do it because it will help in preventing or minimising reoccurrence of these criminal acts.”

Contributing to the debate, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP/Enugu North) blamed the activities of pipeline vandals on officials of the NNPC and called for the introduction of punishment for NNPC officials caught conniving with pipeline vandals.

Similarly, Senator Ibrahim Musa (APC/Jigawa North) said the government should “focus on the criminal rings responsible for the initial pipeline breakage.”