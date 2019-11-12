Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has angrily reacted to streaming company,Netflix, insisting on changes to The Devil Next Door, a documentary about the Nazi death camps.

Mateusz Morawiecki said a map shown in the series locates the death camps within modern-day Poland’s borders.

This misrepresents Poland as being responsible for the death camps, when it was actually occupied by Germany in World War Two, Mr Morawiecki said.

Netflix told Reuters it was aware of concerns regarding the documentary.

Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, which marked the beginning of the war.

The Germans built concentration camps including Auschwitz, killing millions of people, most of them Jews.

ALSO READ Indian court grants Hindus holy site, Muslims to get alternative plot



Mr Morawiecki said in his letter to Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, that it was important to “honour the memory and preserve the truth about World War II and the Holocaust”.

He accused “certain works” on Netflix of being “hugely inaccurate” and “rewriting history”.

The prime minister attached a map of Europe in late 1942 to the letter, as well as an account by Witold Pilecki, who was voluntarily imprisoned in Auschwitz and wrote about his experiences after successfully escaping.

“I believe that this terrible mistake has been committed unintentionally,” Mr Morawiecki added.