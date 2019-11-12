The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps Scheme, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has strongly frowned at the defacing of the NYSC uniform by some Corps Members by reshaping their khaki trousers, making them skin – tight which unduly exposes their curvatures, particularly the female Corps Members.



In a statement signed by the Scheme’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the Director-General stressed that the Scheme considers the unwholesome act an affront to decency on one hand, as well as constituted authority on the other.

Speaking further, he noted that the Scheme has maintained one dress code since 22nd May, 1973 it was established, devoid of ethnic, religious or gender bias.



“The Management observed with dismay the defacing of the NYSC uniform by some Corps Members by reshaping their khaki trousers, making them skin – tight which unduly exposes their curvatures, particularly the female Corps Members. Some others in the name of religion turn the pair of trousers issued to them into skirt.

“The Scheme therefore considers the unwholesome act an affront to decency on one hand, as well as constituted authority on the other. It was for that reason that the Scheme came up with the policy of having prospective Corps Members sign an undertaking form to the effect that they will not deface the NYSC uniform, but abide by the dress code of the Corps.”

While noting that NYSC does not issue hijab as part of the dress code, Ibrahim explained that although the Scheme permits the use of white hijab which must not be more than shoulder length and must be tucked into the uniform, does not deface the NYSC uniform.

“It is apt to state that NYSC does not issue hijab as part of the dress code. Rather, the Scheme permits the use of white hijab which must not be more than shoulder length and must be tucked into the uniform. The policy of allowing hijab which does not deface the NYSC uniform is not new as it has been there.

“The National Youth Service Corps wishes to assure Nigerians and place on record that it will continue to be single-minded in pursuit of its core mandate of achieving a united, integrated, egalitarian and hate-free nation. It shall never do anything untoward to undermine or abridge gratuitously the rights of individuals or institutions based on parochial considerations.

“The dress code remains, depending on the activity: a pair of khaki trousers and shirt; crested vest; white vest; a pair of white shorts; a pair of zebra – stripped socks; a pair of jungle boots; a pair of canvas; belt and fez cap.

“It is imperative to state that the National Youth Service Corps Camp, predicated on discipline and decency is a training ground for Corps Members. Any other dress code, contrary to the officially sanctioned one will not promote the course of decency.

“For instance, it will be utterly reprehensible for a female Corps Member to embark on obstacle crossing, and so many other physical training activities on camp, including parade in skirt or gown, which obviously will expose her indecently, thus, leaving little or nothing to imagination.” The statement reads