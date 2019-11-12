Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano, has warned health workers participating in the routine immunization campaigns against collecting tips from residents.

Gov. Obiano gave the warning during the one-day sensitisation/engagement meeting for measles second dose vaccination held on Monday in Awka.

Head of Department, Immunisation and Disease Control, Anambra state Primary Health Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Dr. Nnamdi Uliagbafusi, made the position of the governor known to participants at the meeting.

The governor said that the state has yet to apprehend any offender, but added that rumours going round have it that some health workers on immunisation demand tips from residents.

“Immunisation is free and it is both national and state policy that it be administered free to the target groups. Anybody caught in the act of extortion during immunisation will be duly dealt with,” he said.

Executive Secretary, ASPHCDA, Dr. Chioma Ezeanyimulu, said that Anambra state was scored first in the last immunisation campaign, and would do everything possible to maintain the lead.

Ezeanyimulu explained that the measles second dose to be launched at the Primary Health Centre, Isuaniocha, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra, on November 14 would be the first of such campaigns.

She said that after the launch, the exercise would last from November15 -17 across the state, adding that the exercise would equally take place across the entire country.

Aliyu, Sani-Bello spat over N1.4bn Minna International Hotel

“Routinely, measles vaccine is given at the ninth month, but we want to introduce a second dose to be given before the second year of life that is at 15th month,” she said.

Ezeanyimulu hinted that the agency would be doing other campaign for yellow fever and meningitis from December 7 -17.

She said that the sensitization campaign jointly organised by the UNICEF and ASPHCDA is to adequately build the capacity of the stakeholders to ensure successful operations.

UNICEF, Communication for Development Consultant, Mr. Felix Okocha, who spoke on the reasons and objectives of the measles second dose, said it is to ensure total eradication of measles disease in Nigeria.

Okocha, who said that many children still die as a result of measles, added that findings show that the first round of immunisation only records 85 per cent success.

He noted that the introduction of the second round is aimed at total eradication of the disease.

Representatives of the World Health Organization and United States Centre for Disease Control delivered goodwill messages during the meeting.

It was attended by no fewer than 50 persons, including social mobilisation officers from the 21 local government areas of the state, representatives of Rotary Club, religious leaders and the media.