An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man , Jimoh Taofeek, to six months’ imprisonment for theft and assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mary Awodele, convicted Taofeek based on his guilty plea and the facts of the case.

READ ALSO 2 in court for allegedly snatching Naval officer’s handbag



She did not give the convict an option of fine.

The police had charged Taofeek with assault, theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, had told the court that Taofeek conspired with others at large to assault one Mr Segun Ezekiel and steal N130,000 from him.

Abiodun said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 355 ,and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

Defence counsel, Mr Bola Ige, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.