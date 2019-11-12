The Director General (DG) of Lokoja Local Government All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council, Hon. Fancy Jimoh Tiamiyu, has said that God has ordained the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the gubernatorial election holding on Saturday in Kogi State.

Tiamiyu stated this while reacting to the defection of top-ranking executives, members and supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state to APC, notwithstanding the recent court ruling that the party should be included in the contest.

He said, “We have held rallies at all the wards and local government areas in the state, moving around on daily basis, working for the re-election of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the victory of APC in the November 16 governorship election.

“With few days to the election, we are convinced more than ever before that we shall emerge triumphant. The support for our guber candidate across the length and breadth of the state has been quite overwhelming, and as such, no candidate of other political parties can be a threat to APC in the contest.

“The latest defection of the key stakeholders of SDP to APC, in spite of the court order directing INEC to include the party on the ballot, is no doubt, another testament that God has ordained Bello’s victory. God has guaranteed victory for APC.

“The massive defection of SDP top members to our great party, the only party deeply rooted in Kogi, is coming after several other parties had earlier collapsed their structures to work for the victory of APC on November 16,” Tiamiyu, who is equally the DG of Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi Campaign Organisation for the Kogi West senatorial rerun election also holding on November 16, said.

The campaign DG added that “The truth remains that the decampees and the large supporters of the APC are being motivated by the zeal they see in Governor Bello to change the narrative in the governance of the state. They are swayed by the efforts of our amiable governor to build a united Kogi where all tribes and ethnic groups are treated as one and the same devoid of any form of discrimination.

“They see in Bello a man determined and working round the clock to fast track an overall development in the various sectors of the state. So, the opposition can say whatever they like, it is obvious that Kogites have settled for APC as far as the November 16 poll is concerned.”

He urged the electorate to remain resolute in their support for the APC and not allow themselves to be deceived by those who want to turn Kogi into their personal property, maintaining that it would be in the best interest of the state to have Bello reelected.