Ex United state president Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday night to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta ahead of a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, the Carter Center announced in a statement posted to Twitter.

The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said. Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure Tuesday morning.

Carter was previously survived brain and liver cancer.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the center said in its statement.