Industrial design is key for any meaningful revolution which in turn is capable of boosting economic activities, says the Director, International Academy for Design and Health (IADH), Dr. Innocent Okpanum.

The international health and design Africa and Middle East chapter, a non-governmental organization made up of stakeholders in the design industry, is looking at making Nigeria a healthy society through symposiums, conferences and lectures to ensure adequate awareness.

“One of the reasons Nigeria is still considered as not a pleasant place to live in is the fact that we have a beautiful country, but the people regrettably are the issue.

“If emphasis can be laid on establishing industrial and product design faculties in universities, local production will be developed to its peak.

“The attention of young stars will be gotten to acquire the resource and managerial skill in developing product such as television sets, tractors, cars and others for the market,” Okpanum stated at a press conference to emphasis the relationship between design, health and wealth.

He further stated that hospital and medical care are not enough to cure health issues, but creating a healthy environment helps the healing process and the physical well-being of an individual.

“Design is health; therefore, our environment should be designed in an impeccable manner as the environment dictates how we survive,” he added.