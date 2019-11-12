Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated the recently completed Okene-Kuroko-Ehika-Ikaturu-Itakpe road, promising to provide more of such infrastructure if re-elected.

Bello, who is also the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, inaugurated the road project amidst heavy ovation from the people of the town.

He said the stretch of road spanning the four communities and Okene would boost economic activities and also ease transportation of goods and services in the Central Senatorial District of the state.

He revealed that the New Direction Government had made efforts to ensure that every part of the State benefited from its infrastructure plans.

The governor commended the People of Okene and the entire district for their continued support for his administration and assured that they would not be disappointed.

At the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, the governor announced that his administration had made some modest achievements and promised to consolidate on them in his second tenure, if re-elected.

He said election was not war and should not be seen as such, but cautioned that his administration would fight anyone who tried to perpetuate violence or cause insecurity using elections as platform.

The traditional ruler, in his response, said Bello was at home and had little or nothing to fear as he affirmed that he (Bello) would emerge victorious in the Nov. 16 polls.

The Ohinoyi thanked God and commended the governor for the existing peace and unity in the State, noting that the State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Edward Onoja, was a worthy son of Ebira land (though, an Igala man) who had proven his critics wrong over time.

The Ohinoyi said Gov. Bello would come back wiser and better equipped with more experience in his second term to entrench and deliver governance to the people of the state.

(NAN)