A former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof Tam David-West is dead at age 83.

A family source told newsmen on Monday in Ibadan that David-West died at the private suite of the University College Hospital (UCH) around 11.05am.

According to the source, the octogenarian was rushed to the hospital when he took ill and spent 11 days in the hospital before his demise.

He said that the children of the deceased had already been contacted and were on their way to Ibadan as at press time.

Also, Mr Toye Akinrinola, the UCH Public Relations Officer, confirmed the death of David-West at UCH.

He added that that the former minister breathed his last at 11:05a.m, but declined to make comments on the cause of the death .

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, has mourned the death of enigmatic Prof Tam David-West, who passed on in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the University College Hospital after a brief illness .

Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the University’s Director of Public Communication, in Ibadan on Monday.

According to the statement, late David-West aged 83, was a retired Professor of Virology at the University, who has contributed immensely to the development of education in Nigeria.

The VC said, “the death of Late Prof. David -West is a big loss to the academic family all over the world.”

He noted that the vacuum left by the deceased would be difficult to fill.

Olayinka said “Late Prof David West was a mentor of many generations of virologists all over the world.

“Even in retirement, he was still very useful to the academic family.”

The VC recalled Prof. David-West’s contributions to national development through his services to the good people of Nigeria, especially his stint as the Minister of Petroleum, among other preferments.

He however, prayed for the repose soul of the deceased and commiserate with the family of Late Prof. David-West on the irreplaceable loss of the wonderful Nigerian.

Also, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the late Prof. Tam David-West as the custodian and repository of university culture.

The Chairman ASUU University of Ibadan, Prof. Deji Omole said this in Ibadan on Monday while reacting to the death of Prof Tam David-West.

The Union described the late don as a great struggler who believed in one Nigeria and also a supporter of the union.

Omole noted that the late don knew and articulated a clear vision of what a University ought to be.

“Tam David West was a phenomenal success academically. He was a great struggler who believed in one Nigeria.

“He had a clear vision of what the university should be. He was a great fellow of our union especially at the branch, who was always ready to assist whenever he was consulted.

“He was actually a custodian of the university tradition and culture. Repository and custodian of the university culture.

“The union will definitely miss him as he was among the last of the complete scholars,” Omole said.

Also President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, a man he usually called “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari said of the academic, author of many books and social critic: “He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.”

He commiserated with the David-West’s family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

The President prayed that God would rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believed in the ideals he espoused to approximate same for the betterment of Nigeria and humanity in general.

Tam Tamunoemi Solaris served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan also mourned the death of a two-time Federal minister, Professor Tam David-West, who died on Monday at the age of 83 years.



According to him, Prof David-West will be missed for his deep and frank analysis of social challenges.

Lawan said David-West, contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a teacher and political office holder.



In a statement by his Special Adviser media, Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan said, “Professor Tam David-West was a vocal social critic who lived what he preached and never compromised his principles all through his lifetime.



“Aside from pointing directions from the ivory tower, when the calls came for him to serve at the highest level of government, he discharged his duties diligently and conscientiously,” Lawan said.

