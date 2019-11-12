The Eggon Youths Movement, Akwanga chapter in Nasarawa state, says it is sponsoring 50 orphans to acquire skills to enable them to be useful to themselves and the society.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Peter Yohana, made the disclosure in an interview on Tuesday in Akwanga.

“We want to support them to learn skills such as tailoring, plumbing, decoration, hairdressing, vehicle repair, welding and catering, among others.

“At the end of the training which will last between six months to one year, the beneficiaries would be provided with start-up packs for their businesses so they can be self-reliant,” he said.

The chairman said that the empowerment would be in phases, adding that more orphans would benefit in subsequent batches.

According to him, the gesture will reduce the suffering of the orphans.

Yohana said that the association recently carried out free medical services to more than 1, 000 residents of the council area to address some common health challenges.