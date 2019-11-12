Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has commiserated with Muslims in the state on the death of Chief Imam, Alhaji Dauda Anozie Onyeagocha, who passed in the early hours of Tuesday.

He described Alhaji Onyeagocha as a peace loving leader who placed premium on the virtues of love and tolerance.

He noted that the late Chief Imam, a native of Amawom community in Owerri Municipal Council was a detribalized Nigerian, a bridge-builder, who contributed immensely to the peaceful co-existence of adherents of Islam and Christianity in the state.

While praying for the peaceful repose of his soul, the governor urged Muslims and all those who are saddened at his exit to bear the loss with fortitude and continue to imbibe his worthy legacies.