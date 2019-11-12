The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to bring former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke to court March 10 2020 or the case will be striked it out.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu speaking during the trail said, “My docket is not going to be a waiting room for the prosecution.”

“I will give you one more adjournment. If nothing happens on the next date, I will strike it out,”

Before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till March 10 on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Faruk Abdullah, had pleaded with the judge to adjourn the case sine die (indefinitely), on the grounds that the EFCC was facing challenges in its bid to extradite the defendant from the United Kingdom.

Diezani had been in the United Kingdom facing corruption investigations since 2015 when she left office as minister.

Abdullah told Justice Ojukwu on Tuesday that given the circumstances, it would be better for the case to be adjourned indefinitely so that it would not continue to “clog” the court’s docket.