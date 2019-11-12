The Edo State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of no confidence on the state chairman of the APC, Barr Anslem Ojezua.

Eleven out of the sixteen-member SWC, voted against him during a meeting of the state Exco.

READ ALSO Kogi guber: God has ordained Bello’s victory – Tiamiyu



Consequently, Col.David Imoise (Rtd) has been elected to oversee the affairs of the party pending when allegations of alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the party and anti party activities levelled against Barr.Ojezua is investigated.

The position of other members of the state Exco including that of the state Secretary remains intact.

According to a statement by the state Secretary of the party, Anslem Ojezua, the change in leadership has been communicated to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.