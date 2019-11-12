Kaduna – Rev. Ali Buba Lamido, the Bishop for Wusasa Diocese, Anglican Province of Kaduna, on Monday commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for stopping the planned demolition of St George Cathedral, Sabon-Gari Zaria.

The Bishop also commended the governor for promoting peace, unity and development in Kaduna State.

Lamido, who met with the governor behind closed doors, told newsmen after the meeting that it was to appreciate the governor for his maturity in preserving the Church.

“We are at Kaduna State Government House to appreciate the state governor for his kind gesture for preserving the Cathedral of St George Anglican Communion of Zaria, which is an old church.

“We have interacted, the discussion basically is to appreciate him for preserving the church, which is exciting to see buildings like that are preserved for worship, and that will promote peace and unity and development of the state and the country and we appreciate that,” he said.

“We look forward to more development of Kaduna state; peaceful coexistence, growth and development of Nigeria which we are always praying for.

“In the Anglican church, we pray daily for the government and our leaders and that is what we will continue to do for the development of Nigeria and for future generation,” he added.

He expressed happiness with the level of development in the state.

“We are happy with what is going on especially the development level of the state and Nigeria and God will continue to bless us,” he stressed.

The Bishop advised civil servants to work hard in discharging their duties to fast track societal development.

“What we need in this country is hard work for the development of the nation,” he said.

The Bishop described the issue of farmers and herders crisis as a complex matter and called on government and the people to work together in defeating current security challenges.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 110 year old Cathedral was earlier marked among structures for demolition to pave way for the expansion of the Sabon-Gari market. (NAN)