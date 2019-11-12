Mr Danladi Jatau, the Minority Leader of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on Nigerian youths to be vanguards of positive change by contributing meaningfully to the development of the society.



Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) made the appeal on Tuesday in Lafia while playing host to the Boys Brigade of Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Akwanga Local Government Area branch of the state.



He described the youths as the backbone and pillars of every society, hence the need for them to channel their energy towards nation building.



Jatau urged them and other youths to always shun violence and other social vices in the interest of development.



The lawmaker commended the youths for the visit while assuring them of his support to the association at all the time in the interest of development.



“I want to commend you for the visit and to urge you to continue to be good ambassadors of ERCC, the state and the country.



“I also urge you to continue to preach peace and be vanguards of positive change in the interest of peace and national development,” he said.

Jatau called on members of the association and other Nigerians to support leaders at all levels to enable them succeed.



He enjoined the people of his constituency and the state at large to live in peace, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another for development to thrive.



Earlier, Mr Joshua Ombugadu, the Chairman of the association, said that the visit was to congratulate the lawmaker on his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal, respectively.



He assured the lawmaker of their readiness to support him to succeed.



The chairman informed the assemblyman of the association’s plan to assess his performance.

(NAN)