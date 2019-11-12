Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Juventus defender Merih Demiral with a January transfer possibly in the pipeline, according to reports.

Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer for £16.2million but has made just one league start under Maurizio Sarri.

READ ALSO Former Tunisia captain Radhi Jaidi to coach in USA



The 21-year-old centre-back is nonetheless seen as a talent for the future in Turin and the club want to keep him.

That has not stopped Arsenal entering talks with the Turkey international’s representatives, though.

Demiral is keen to play in the Premier League one day but there is no ostensible rush to flee Juventus.