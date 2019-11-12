A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Nduka Anyanwu, has called on political stakeholders to stop the campaign for 2023 presidency to allow President Muhammadu Buhari concentrate on good governance to Nigerians.

Anyanwu, who is the APC Ex-official representing South-East, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that it would be unfair and a distraction to the president for some people to start campaigning for 2023 six months after the 2019 elections.

Anyanwu urged politicians in the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid heating the polity.

Anyanwu cautioned that if the distraction was not curtailed, it might have negative effects on the good intention of the president for the nation.

“Politics should be about the development of our land. We just finished an election about six months ago and people are already heating up the polity, this is not right.

“Buhari is laying a solid foundation for the betterment of our nation, so we must commend the judiciary for upholding the will of the people,” he said.

He appealed to party members and other Nigerians in opposition parties to give the ruling party a chance to deliver.

“The Supreme Court has determined the winner and the loser, it is time to develop our nation, let all, irrespective of our political affiliation, support the Buhari-led government and the APC to take the country to the next level,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that posters of notable politicians like the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and APC National Leader Bola Tinubu were sighted in some parts of the country.