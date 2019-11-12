.Lyon faces in tough fight to displace Dickson’s anointed, Diri in Bayelsa

.As Bello plots to retain seat in Kogi

To many people election year is a period for them to redesign their destinies and chose a path that will lead them into the future they desire, either by choosing to follow a familiar lane or opting for another that may better serve them.

So four days from today, precisely November 16 will be one date that will be remain evergreen in Bayelsa and Kogi states as the electorate will once again march out to vote for candidate of either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress as governor.

In the riverine state of Bayelsa, the day will remain ever green because that day the people of the state will take a critical decision about their future when they will be electing a governor to replace the incumbent, Hon. Seriake Dickson, after eight years of eventful reign.

However, choosing a successor for Dickson though may look like a simple task, as have been done in many states of the Federation, but many people are afraid that the Bayelsa election may end up being anything but simple.

There is fear that if not well managed the election may end up like a possible war as many of those who are repentant warlords and former militants are already joining camps and possibly putting together arms and ammunitions to prosecute the election.

Already the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 45 political parties to present candidates to contest the election and everything has been put in place to deliver an election that the people of the state can be proud of, it should however be emphasised that while many of the candidates are pretenders to the seat, only two, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon, stands any chance in the race.

Though it may not be easy to understand the politics that played out in Bayelsa State when Douye Diri, a former member of the House of Representatives and now a Senator, emerged as the flag bearer of the PDP, and even how David Lyon won the primaries of the APC, after Timipre Sylva, a former governor and now Minister of State for Petroleum quit the race for the party’s flag, following his appointment, both of them still stands better chance to emerge the next governor of the state than any of the other 43 candidates.

Diri, the 60 years old Senator from Kolokuma/Opokuma area of the state, before joining active politics taught in several government schools in the rural areas of the old Rivers State and was the First National Organising Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the foremost organisation of the Ijaw Nation.

He was also the Executive Secretary, Centre for Youth Development in Bayelsa State between 2000 and 2002 and later the Commissioner for Youth and Sports (2005-2006) before his appointment as Council Member, University of Maiduguri (2008-2012).

He was also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Disciplinary Council, Bayelsa State (2012). In 2012, when Dickson emerged as the governor of the state, he was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, 2012 and the Principal Executive Secretary (2013-2014).

Diri won election to the House of Representatives to represent Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Yenagoa Federal Constituency, 2015, and he is presently a Senator.

Besides that Diri has a good track record to stand his own anywhere, it must also be emphasised that the PDP remains the party to beat in Bayelsa State, considering that the party has been in power in the state since 1999 and has the support of the incumbent governor, Dickson and former President Goodluck Jonathan, who though has not been too visible during the run-off to this election, will not want to sit by while an opposition political party take the state.

The APC candidate, David Lyon, on the other hand is not known to have played active party politics before emerging as the party’s flag bearer. It is believed that Lyon’s entry into the race altered the political calculations for the APC.

Political observers are of the view that aside being a business man and oil contractor, Lyon has not held any political office apart from being a community youth leader and chairman of Rural Development Area, arguing that he lacks the requisite experience expected for the position of an executive governor.

Moreover, apart from being a close associate of Sylva, they argued that he is not a party man and lacks the personality clout of a governor as he is barely heard in public. But his ardent supporters, including the party hierarchy, ex-militant leaders, and of course the leader of the party in the state, Chief Sylva and his foot soldiers are convinced that he remains the only one that can challenge the PDP establishment.

Diri from permutations is as good as getting the office, which informed his demand on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be an unbiased umpire and the security agencies to be professional during the election, when he said: “We have a fight ahead of us but I don’t see our opponents as being so strong on ground to defeat the PDP.

“If we have a free, fair and transparent election, the APC cannot win even a councillorship election in Bayelsa State. It is all the hype about federal might by using security apparatus to intimidate or using INEC to write results. Our appeal is that the security agencies must be professional. INEC must remain an unbiased umpire. If there is that fair playing field, the opponents are neither here nor there to contest in this election”.

But Lyon is confident that he would win the November 16 election with the sole mission of accelerating development in Bayelsa so as to attract investments.

Lyon, though not known beyond his surveillance and oil pipelines security contract with multi-nationals, has equally stated that his desire for the development of Bayelsa was the reason why all his business investments are located in the state and that he yearns for the development of infrastructure which would attract huge investments, make business thrive and create wealth in the state.

Even as many believe that he does not have the capacity to govern the state, he dismissed the claims while stating that his political team is ready to sell his vision to make life better for all Bayelsans.

Lyon said: “My team is 100 per cent ready. I have been in politics for long. I have also contested elections in the past. I am a politician, as well as a businessman. But somehow, I became a bigger businessman because of hard work, God’s blessings and my managerial skills. I also spend a lot of my time building my political relationships. So, I didn’t just enter politics today.”

Despite the grandstanding of both candidates however, it appears that going by the people’s opinions, Bayelsans still believe so much in PDP in spite of the fact that the APC is in control at the federal level and seems to be using that as an advantage to win election.

An earlier impression that the APC will use the federal might to take over Bayelsa State come November 16 seems not to be a determining factor as discussions with some notable Bayelsans indicated that the PDP has over 65 percent probability to win the election if it will be conducted on a level playing ground without massive rigging.

Some opinion leaders have asserted that even though the APC is in control of the security agencies and INEC, the outcome of the election will not be determined by the level of threat and intimidation being alleged on the ruling party at the centre.

According to Hon. Felix Ebizimo, who spoke to the Daily Times, Bayelsans will always see APC as another means by President Muhammadu Buhari trying to influence the Ijaw people to take control of the Niger Delta region and their resources.

He also dismissed the fact that the PDP government in Bayelsa has not performed as expected in the last seven and half years in terms of good governance, welfare of the people, infrastructure and economic development, adding that the people are not actually interested in that anymore, and “that sentiment in favour of PDP has and will always be there.”

Nevertheless, Bayelsans seems to be more focused on the party that has benefitted the Ijaws the most as a people having made reference to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who ruled the country under the PDP as a minority for six years as well as the presidential amnesty programme that have benefitted the Niger Delta youths under the Yar’Adua’s administration.

Chief Ebitari Shedrack said: “People who think that PDP will lose this election should not be deceived. Ijaws in Bayelsa see PDP as their own party whether Dickson is doing well or not. I said this because it is PDP that have benefitted Bayelsans the most right from the inception of democracy and the fact that Jonathan became president under PDP, it will be difficult to change their mind.”

Another factor that will also determine the permutation is the political structure in the state. Some analysts believe that the PDP has more structure in terms of political appointments- commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, heads of state government agencies and chairmen of rural development authorities, made by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson which cut across the eight local government areas.

In addition, the PDP won 19 seats out of the 23 seats that make up the Bayelsa State House of Assembly during the last general election. Also, the PDP won all the eight local government areas as well as the 105 councilorship positions during the recently conducted local government election.

Also, some political observers are of the view that the chances of either the APC or PDP winning the governorship election is fifty-fifty, having alleged that the highest bidder will take the day. This implies that the outcome of the election will be determined by financial inducement as there will be a high level of vote buying on the day of the election.

According to Fidelis Oyadongha, the PDP has the financial strength to win the election haven been in power for the past seven years. He said: “Dickson has been in office since 2011 and has been in control of the state allocation even till now as we speak. One thing you have to understand is that this election is very important to Dickson and he will do everything it takes to deliver this state to PDP.”

In spite of the foregoing, some observers still believe that the APC has the structures on ground to win the election in their own capacity, especially in the rural areas going by the turnouts during their campaigns in the local government areas. They alleged that the mammoth crowd that came out to welcome the APC campaign team is an indication that the people have lost confidence in PDP.

A political stakeholder who pleaded anonymity said: “When you compare the campaigns of PDP and APC you will understand the direction which the election is going. APC does not go to a particular local government for campaigns with so many buses filled with supporters from another local government like the PDP does. The large crowd you see during APC campaigns are members of those communities and local government and not hired crowd.”

Though many political observers are of the strong belief that the PDP stands a better chance to win the election, it must however be said that politics is not mathematics with precise answers, surprises remain part of the game and Bayelsa will not be any different.

Meanwhile, in Kogi State, political observers are still perturbed about where the victory pendulum will swing specifically between the two major contenders, the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Musa Wada.

Before the last gubernatorial poll, Kogi had always been a PDP controlled state but was unseated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and since then the PDP has been mustering intense pressure to regain back power lost by Capt. Idris Wada.

The emergence of the two major contenders for the Saturday poll has set Kogi political landscape on fire and make pundits unease.

Regaining the APC governorship ticket by Governor Yahaya Bello was not an easy task going by the thick conspiracy to stop him and shop for a replacement by the party. The anti- Yahaya Bello campaign started with the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who then vowed not to return the youthful governor on the account of his poor performance in governance.

Oshiomhole then was quoted to have said that the ticket is not automatic and that a non- performer like Bello cannot be entrusted with the party’s ticket but all of a sudden, the tide changed and the national chairman succumbed to superior powers at the Presidency who anointed Bello for a second term.

The test became history as Oshiomhole thereafter described Governor Bello as a performer and bastion of hope for APC to win the Kogi election.

The opposition PDP on the other hand did not have its gubernatorial primary that produced Musa Wada unchallenged as a former governor and major financier of the party in the state, Idris Ibrahim, felt slighted that his son, Abubakar Ibrahim, lost the contest to Wada by a slight margin.

The emergence of the two leading candidates polarised the contest between the dominant Igala nationality in Kogi east and the Ebira people in Kogi central.

Going by numerical strength and voting power, one would give the contest out-rightly to any Wada or any candidate from Igala land considering the unfortunate incident that produced Bello as governor in 2015 after the sudden death of the late Abubakar Audu who was coasting to victory.

Many Igala descents were not happy about the party’s choice of Bello to complete the election process and his eventual winning of the 2015 poll and would want the governorship slot back in Igala land irrespective of the political party fielding an Igala son or daughter.

Another odd against Bello before the primary was that even at home in Ebiraland, he was not loved by his people who were said to feel little impact of his administration while in Kogi west, the PDP seems to be in the majority having produced Senator Dino Melaye and the House of Representatives member, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.

However, the narrative has changed since the emergence of Bello as APC candidate and the contest become hotter by the day.

The governor no doubt has everything going on well for him at the Presidency. The recent approval of N10 billion repayment to Kogi State by the Federal Government was seen as a largesse for Bello to prosecute the election. With such financial war chest and his position as a sitting governor, Bello is in good stead to win many people to his side, even his political enemies.

Bello, due to his political wittiness, has made an inroad into the seemingly thick Igala land by first picking his former Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, an Igala as his running mate to assuage the feeling of the people if Kogi east.

Secondly Bello’s crafty politics is paying off by winning the occupant of the highest traditional office in Igala land to his side. The governor paved his way with a gift of a Roll Royce Phantom luxury car to the Attah of Igala.

The APC could also cash in on the crisis caused by the emergence of Wada as PDP candidate. It was reported that though former Governor Ibrahim has been persuaded to sheath his sword and work toward Wada’s victory, his political camp is not pleased with PDP’s choice of candidate.

Also in Kogi west, the contest between Dino Melaye and his predecessor, Smart Adeyemi for the control of Okunland politics has paved way for Bello and the APC to muster some votes from the west.

In his Kogi central domain, the governor could be said to be in total control as one could hardly see posters of any other candidate aside the Bello and Onoja campaign banners, bill boards and posters that donned every corner of Lokoja and Koto Karfe.

Governor Bello stands to reap the fruit of his loyalty to the powers that be in the Presidency who report said are hell-bent on returning him back to power against all odds.

All these factors put into consideration, Bello and the APC stand 55 percent chance of coming out victorious in Saturday poll.