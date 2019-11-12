The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned two men in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly snatching a Naval officer’s handbag.

The police charged Abdullahi Gambo,30, and Abubakar Adamu,34, with one count of theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 26 at about 10 p.m. along the Iyana-Iba Road in Ojo.

Uche alleged that the defendant snatched Alice Idoko, a Naval Officer’s bag on her way home.

He said that the bag contained three ATM Cards, a National Identity Card and a Nigerian Navy Identity Card, all belonging to the complainant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant however, denied the charge.

Magistrate A.A. Adesanya admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for mention.

(NAN)