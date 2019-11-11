The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners has called on the government to give its members needed support to carry out their functions optimally like Medical Doctors in hospitals, while advising Nigerians not to see their work as diabolical.

They made the call during a one day workshop organised in Awka.

Traditional Medicine practitioners use herbs, plants and other natural condiments in curing various health issues and affliction which some still see as diabolical and without specified dosage which are some of the things the South East chapter of the Association meeting seeks to address.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, reiterated the commitment of the state government to encouraging traditional medicine practitioners, which has engendered the development of a four year strategic plan for it and called on practitioners to key into the plan while remaining formidable as an association to achieve more and better result.

The National Vice President of the Association in the South East geo-political zone, Chief Okwudili Umezude, said though a lot of misconception exist about traditional medicine practitioners but since it came together as an association, a lot of positive ground have been broken and results achieved and noted that it will keep waxing stronger, especially with its planned state and local government election for the Association and pleaded with government for its support.

In their various remarks, the former Auditor General of the Association, Chief Eugene Elili and a traditional medicine practitioner, Mrs. Winifred Arinze, requested for a garden and a research centre to be provided for the Association by government, which will go a long way in encouraging them to excel and work hand in hand with conventional medical practitioners.

They expressed happiness that the Association has helped practitioners to share knowledge and ideas together for improved traditional medicine practice, commending the government of Governor Willie Obiano for being in the forefront of giving traditional medicine practitioners a sense of belonging.