Abuja – Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the former Governor of Imo and Chairman Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, on Monday congratulated Muslims across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid- el -Maulud celebrations.

Okorocha urged Muslims to draw lessons and edifying virtues from the life of Prophet Muhammad by being ambassadors of peace and progress.

“There are key lessons to be learnt from the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. He was a symbol of peace and unity.

“As we celebrate him, we must display the same qualities that he lived for and taught throughout his life,’’ the former governor said in a statement released by his media aide, Mr Ahmed Mustapha,

He also urged Muslim faithful to use this period to pray for Nigeria, while fostering the ethos of peace and togetherness.

He said current situation in the country and in the world at large had made it imperative for Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another.