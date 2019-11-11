The Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as his political leader, noting that he served as a political strategist for the ex-president.

Dickson also claimed he stood with Jonathan and never compromised during his failed re-election bid in 2015.

He blamed “political jobbers for the purported rift between the duo over the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

According to him, some individuals are sowing the seed of discord between them by making misleading comments and misrepresenting his actions to Jonathan.

The governor, who stated these in a radio broadcast in Yenagoa, the state capital, said those who claimed to be working for Jonathan did not mean well for the former President.

Dickson said: “I do not want to say much, but those of them sowing the seed of discord were not there when I fought battles for the former President.

“I told him during preparations for the 2015 election that the election was our own and those who wanted to impose a successor on me are unfair.

“I will reveal more in my memoirs when I leave office and people will have the details.”

On the Bayelsa International Airport project, the governor accused Nigeria’s aviation sector regulators of conspiracy and connivance with the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the delay in granting regulatory approval for the airport.

He alleged that the APC was sabotaging the PDP developmental efforts in Bayelsa. (NAN)