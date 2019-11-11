The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has slammed the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over a false alarm it raised in a statement alleging plan to influence the choice of Court of Appeal judges who will seat on appeal on Kano governorship election.



The party said such allegation made by the PDP against the APC and its candidate, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were blantant lies intended to blackmail the Appeal Court as it clearly indicated that the opposition party is jittery, confused and afraid of possible loss at the Court.



A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and sent to Daily Times, stated that even if happened, it is the discretion of the court to decide who presides over its proceedings, saying however, the fundamental issue is for justice to prevail.



The statement noted that it had always been the trade mark of the PDP to spread falsehood in the face of imminent loss of court cases as they did in Kano state during the legal battle at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Presidential election case.



It further explained that it is unfortunate that the opposition party which rresorted to legal means to redress its grievances could be careless to the extent of making unfounded allegation against the judicial process.

Malam Garba added that while it is not a crime for the APC members to have confidence in the outcome of the Appeal Court judgment, the party and its candidate have no intention whatsoever to disrupt the judicial process.

The commissioner said that Kano has been peaceful and there is no indication of any tension as alleged by the PDP, saying that government will not condone any act that is capable of inciting violence through reckless, unguided and indiscriminate statements that are inimical to the peace that APC has allowed the opposition to enjoy in our dear state for more than five years.