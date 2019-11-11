*Alerts of connivance with APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the nation of an alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and agents of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to influence the change of already listed judges of the Kano state Governorship Election Appeals judges.



The party further alerted of plots to replace the judges with pliable ones, who have been compromised and briefed to alter justice and do the bidding of the APC and Governor Ganduje.



Calling on Nigerians, the party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the sitting of the panel, which was moved from today Monday, November 11 to Tuesday November 12, 2019 due to the public holiday , had been adjourned indefinitely.

“We have reports that this was due to pressure being mounted by the APC and agents of Governor Ganduje to alter the list of the judges.

” Our party has also been reliably informed that the indefinite adjournment was to enable the replacement of the already announced judges with pliable officials who will manipulate the judicial process in favour of the APC.

“Already, the supporters of Governor Ganduje are in jubilant mode, claiming that they have moved beyond the Court of Appeal, even when the panel is yet to commence sitting.

“Nigerians will recall that similar scenario played out during the composition of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, when the initial judges were changed after which the judgment went in favour of Ganduje and the APC to the chagrin of the people.

“With the on-going plot by the APC, Ganduje’s supporters have been going about boasting that the Court of Appeal judges, that were already announced and expected the commence sitting on Tuesday, will be changed to suit the interest of the APC and Governor Ganduje”, the party said.

The PDP cautioned that any change in the already listed judges could trigger tension and crisis in the state, given the demand of the people for justice.

The party as well called on the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, not to allow anybody to draw her into the arena by ensuring that the already constituted panel is not in anyway altered.