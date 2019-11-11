Anambra State Government has reassured persons affected by flood, staying at the various holding centres across the state of adequate health care services.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, gave the assurance when he led top officials of the Ministry on an inspection visit to Ogwuaniocha, in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Addressing the people at the Ogwu-Aniocha holding centre, Dr. Okpala said that Governor Willie Obiano has mandated the ministry to continue on the spot assessment of the holding centres, with a view to ascertain the flood levels and their health needs for immediate intervention.

The Commissioner and his team who arrived the community with some cartons of drugs told the newsmen that the ministry has designed immediate, short and long term medical intervention plans for all the people affected by the flood in the state.

Dr. Okpala further promised that the state government will send in more health personnel to the holding centre in order to ensure that they are adequately taken care of medically.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who said that Commissioner for Health, Dr. Okpala is the first commissioner to have visited the community since the creation of Anambra State, thanked Governor Obiano, the commissioner and his team for the visit and appealed to the state government for more interventions.

One of the women at the holding centres, Mrs. Victoria Chukwuji appealed to the state government to bring more relief materials to the community.

The Head of hospital administration, Anambra State, Dr. Richmond Achugbu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on General Hospital, Mrs. Nwamaka Arinze, the Special Assistant to the governor on Community Liason, Mr. Osita Odogwu were among the dignitaries that accompanied the commissioner to the inspection.