A man identified as Babatunde Damilare, has killed a commercial sex worker, simply identified as Elochukwu, while fighting over price of sex.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the incident happened at Edo Inn Hotel, at No 17 Atan Street, Empire, Surulere, November 6, at 11:p.m.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the commercial sex work on the neck with a kitchen knife, leading to her death.

Bala said, “ The Surulere Police Station received an information that one commercial sex worker identified as Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare’s’ in a fight over the price of sex.

“ During the scuffle, the said Babatunde Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Elochukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot.

“ The suspect was arrested by Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeola. Corpse of the deceased person was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue Yaba for autopsy.”

The PPRO said investigation into the matter is ongoing, while the suspect will be charged to court soon.