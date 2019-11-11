A rights group, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), has cautioned critics of the Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), over his recent policy statement on state of the Nigerian roads, to sheath their swords.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Comrade Razaq Olokoba, said the group is of the belief that, the Minister of works and Housing is doing the needful and that this administration is not only on track but is tirelessly pursuing every policy that will lead to more happiness and prosperity for Nigerians, stressing the need to give the government a corresponding support now.

Fashola’s statements on roads, CDG explained, was clearly in order as a policy summation expected from public office holders like the Minister, arguing that, the outrage trailing the statement is being taken out of context.

“It’s legitimate for the people to discuss Public Office holders, but we must be careful not to allow rumour turn to damaging criticism. A good policy must be commended by the people, Fashola is hard working to the extent there is no state in the country that a Federal Government project is not on-going. In fact, since 1999 there is no Minister of works that could rival Fashola’s in roads construction.

“The Fashola we all know is diligently hardworking, humble and not arrogant. He is not given to idle talks and frivolities. He is a serious minded personality who does not descend so low as to go about insulting people. His statement on road recently was not meant to slight anybody or play on our sensibility. It was just a policy statement expected from office holders of his calibre,” the statement added.

What the Minister was putting across to the people, according to the statement, was that, if the works on the road have not reached some parts in the country, that did not mean that nothing was being done at all, appealing that, “people should appreciate Fashola’s love for the country in the way he is handling the briefs of his ministry.

The group’s boss, though admitted that the repair of roads has not covered all the nooks and crannies of the country, he however agreed that the works ministry under Fashola has achieved tremendously in the construction of quality roads where the hand of the ministry has reached across Nigeria.

The CDG Convener therefore appealed to all Nigerians to appreciate the efforts of the Minister in the onerous task of giving the country quality rod network according to the availability of funds budgeted for, enthusing that, “when the rain subsides, Fashola would perform wonders and convince the populace that their interest is uppermost in his mind.”