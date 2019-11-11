The Director General of the International Labour Organization, Mr. Guy Ryder has commended Nigeria for the labour friendly disposition of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.



Mr. Ryder in a chat at the sidelines of the 337 session of the Governing Board of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland over the weekend, told the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who is also the President of the Government Group of the Governing Board of the organization, that ILO was impressed Nigeria could afford a New Minimum Wage at a time of teething economic challenges.

Afreximbank partners Cote d’Ivoire to develop industrial park



According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press And Public Relations in the ministry, Charles Akpan, the remark followed briefing by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba to the session on the successful completion of negotiation and implementation of the New Minimum Wage and its Consequential adjustment by the Federal Government.



He also informed the organization that labour unions are currently negotiating with other federating units using the template provided by the Federal Government. Ryder further extolled Nigeria for the successful hosting of the International Youth Forum last August and thanked the President for re-appointing Sen. Ngige, noting the improved labour administration the nation has been witnessing under him.