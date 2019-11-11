The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, says that the agency is poised to arrest Masquerades that cause road accidents during yuletide.

Mr. Oyeyemi disclosed this during the 2019 Ember Months Safety Campaign organised by the Anambra State Sector Command of the agency in Onitsha.

The theme for the 2019 Ember Months Safety campaign is “Road safety is a state of mind, Road Traffic Crash is an absence of Mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive”.

The Corps Marshal, who was represented by the Assistant Zonal Commander, Zone Five Benin, Mr. Keyinde Adeleye, said that investigations over the years has revealed that masquerades in the state have caused many road crashes during the yuletide and said that the command can no longer tolerate such.

On his part, the Anambra State Commander FRSC, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, stated that the ember month campaign was a federal Road Safety Corps Traffic Awareness Initiative designed to address the expected challenges of high traffic volume of the coded months.

Kumapayi noted that the campaign was designed to sensitize stakeholders and other road users on the needed road safety measures and practices to be adopted to avert road traffic crash.

He said: “Road Traffic Crashes are caused by human, mechanical and environmental factors. Research has shown that human Factor account for over 80% of the road crashes.

“The state of the human mind plays a significant role in the discharge of its daily activities including the use of roads and involvement of clashes to specify a direction for the participants.

“As a critical stakeholder in Road transportation, there is the need to work on the Minds of drivers in order to ensure safety and reduce the decorum on the highway. The Essence is to respect traffic regulations and simply obey them accordingly.

“This will also help entrench safe driving culture on the drivers.

“Nevertheless road safety is a shared responsibility therefore the need to reset our minds particularly that of drivers towards avoiding drunk driving, distracted driving ,dangerous driving, over-speeding wrongful overtaking, fatigue drowsy driving, wrong parking and use of mechanically deficient vehicles.

“These are the road safety practices that will help in curbing clashes on our route. I want to exploit this opportunity to appreciate your Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, for your huge support you have rendered to the command since the inception of your administration, to ensure safety and security of lives and Property of Ndi Anambra, which is paramount in your agenda.

Kumapayi recalled that “Anambra State has suffered colossal lost in recent time occasion by incessant articulated vehicle crashes. No responsible government will tolerate this constant negative road use occurrences leading to destruction of lives businesses investment and Property.”

The Anambra State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mr. Charles Nworji, said that over the years, the ember months safety campaign has been a timely reminder to all road users of the need for deep reflections on road use behaviour, which demands that extra caution must be exercised in the manner motorists conduct themselves while operating automobiles, especially during the yuletide.

One of the drivers that attended the event, Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma described it as life-saving campaign and assured that he will adhere strictly to all the traffic rules and regulations during the festive period.

Cultural Dance, drama and songs from the members of the National Youths Service Corps were part of the highpoints of the event which attracted transporters, drivers, military and para-military officials, the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Anambra State Traffic Management Authority and Media Executives among others.