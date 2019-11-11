AHEAD the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, a faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State under the aegis of PDP Integrity Group has suspended former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Oghiadohme, former Minister of Works, Arch.Mike Onolememen from the party over alleged anti party activities.

Also suspended were Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Yisa Braimoh, Senator Victor Oyofo and the former leader of the House of Representatives, Tunde Akogun.

The decision to suspend them was contained in a communique signed by former Chairman, Nigeria Footbal Association, Emperor Jarret Tenebe and former two-time chairman, Owan West Government Area, Dan Asekhema after a stakeholders meeting which held in Benin City weekend. The meeting was attended by PDP leaders across the 18 Local Government Area of the state.

The communique passed a vote of Confidence on the Chief Dan Orbih led PDP in Edo State, adding that the Exco and the ones in the 18 LGAs will be given six months extension to enable them conduct the governorship primaries.

“We the Edo PDP integrity Group also announced the adoption of former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion as the leader of our party in Edo State”.

On why some of the leaders were suspended, the communique explained that “Chief Oghiadohme was seen when he flew a helicopter with governor Godwin Obaseki last weekend to attend convocation ceremony of the Edo university Iyamho last weekend.

“He even displayed the sign 4+4, endorsing Obaseki when We have our own PDP aspirants. Chief Ikimi and others have been holding clandestine meetings with Governor Obaseki where we learnt reliably that the governor was asked to bring N6bilion so he can join PDP and take the ticket.

“We are also aware that they have been meeting with the state chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua with view to perfecting this plan. We believe as a party we must instil discipline because it is because of the cash and carry politics some people played in the past they led to the problem of PDP in Edo State.

“As we move towards 2019 governorship election, we urge our aspirants to disregard the activities of greedy politicians and continue their campaigns. We will fight indiscipline in the PDP no matter whose ox is gored” it stated.