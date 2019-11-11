Abuja – The annual e-Nigeria International Conference, slated from Nov. 28 to Nov.30 in Abuja will leverage on advancing technology,indigenous innovation and ensure Nigeria attains the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda of 2030.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Cooperate Affairs and External Relations of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said this in a statement she signed and issued on Monday in Abuja.

The conference,which will be the 12th edition, has as theme, ‘Leveraging Technology and Indigenous Innovation to Attain the Sustainable Development Goals.’

Umar said the conference, initially fixed for Nov.12 to Nov .14 would now take place from Nov. 28 to 30, adding that it would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said that SDG nine focused on industrialisation,promoting innovation and building resilient infrastructure that would develop the economy of nations.

Umar further said that technological progress remained a major factor in finding lasting solutions to economic and environmental challenges faced by many people across the globe,especially in developing countries.

“NITDA wishes to notify the general public that, the 12th edition of e-Nigeria International Conference, Exhibitions and Awards has now been slated to commence on Thursday, Nov. 28.

“This year’s e-Nigeria will focus on discussions around creating new job opportunities and economic development through technological innovation, harnessing indigenous innovation and creativity for poverty reduction in Nigeria.

“It will also leverage on innovation for achieving good health, national security, anti-corruption and sustainable energy systems,”she said.

The official also said that the conference would project the implications of data protection regulation for open data, big data analytics, and smart initiatives in building a productive national economy.

e-Nigeria is Nigeria’s annual Information Technology conference, hosted by NITDA in collaboration with relevant stakeholders from the public and the private sector as well as Non-Governmental Organisations and the academia.

e-Nigeria serves as a platform for Information Communication Technology awareness creation, development of appropriate regulatory instruments and best practices in order to facilitate the positioning of Nigeria in the global information society.(NAN)