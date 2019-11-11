The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has scooped revenue of about N1.002 trillion from January to September 2019.

The report which was confirmed by the Nigeria Customs Service public relations office also showed that the revenue was generated from 32 commands.

The statistics showed that the service recorded the highest revenue of N123.6 billion in the month of July followed by N118.6 billion realised in May.

The data also disclosed that the lowest revenue was recorded in the month of February with N86.3 billion.

The low February’s revenue might have been caused by 2019 general elections due to partial closure of borders within those periods of polls.

According to the data, Apapa area command has the highest revenue of N313.5 billion within the period under review.