…Says violent extremism single biggest challenge facing image of Islam

…Use religion to promote love, unity, understanding, Atiku charges Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the greatest honour Muslims could do the Prophet Muhammad is to follow his shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience.

This was contained in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Maulud celebration to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Buhari, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “Putting into practice the great virtues for which the Holy Prophet Muhammad is historically famous and revered would have a far greater impact on changing our attitudes and behaviours than the best sermons ever will.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent people, the kidnapping of female students and forcing them into marriage and conversion is contrary to teachings and personal examples of the Prophet Muhammad.

“Violent extremism is the single biggest challenge facing the image of Islam today which has been hijacked by a minority of misguided elements who are using religion to cover-up their criminal agenda.

“There is the urgent need for increased vigilance by Muslims in order to frustrate and stop the spread of violent ideologies that are causing human havocs and tragedies around the world.

“Extremism is like a cancer that needs to be attacked in its early stages before it grows malignantly out of control and harm the society.” he said.

Ogun recruits 1, 500 teachers, completes renovation of 236 schools

He also advised Muslims not to allow their children to be lured and recruited by extremists who will ultimately destroy their lives and future.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a peaceful celebration, the President urged them to use this occasion to renew their resolve in promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

President Buhari also sent special goodwill messages to the Emirs of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk; Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu; Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje Haruna; and that of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani, whose people celebrate this festival, named Sallar Gani, with greater fervour as well as prayers for the unity, progress, and prosperity of Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

Meanwhile, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday urged Muslims to use religion as a vehicle for the promotion of love, unity and understanding in the country.

Abubakar made the call in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja in a message to mark Eid el-Maulud in remembrance of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Abubakar said that religious tolerance was a prerequisite for stable and peaceful country.

He added that religious leaders should use their positions of influence to spread love, tolerance and respect for others who were different.

“Given our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the country, our religious leaders should at all times be alert to any threat to peace on account of incendiary utterances in the name of preaching,” he said.

Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the February elections, said that peace and tolerance were essential for practicing our individual faith happily.

“Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him on this great occasion, let us follow his examples in words and actions,” he said.

The former vice-president also called on Muslim leaders to work hard to fight religious bigotry which according to him has been responsible for planting the seeds of hate and violence in the country.