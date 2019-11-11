

The Country director of the Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Dr. Rose Gidado says the introduction of biotechnology in Nigeria’s agro-industries will enhance Nigeria’s export base and improve economic prosperity.

Gidado also advised Nigerians to leverage on the gains of science and technology to advance the cause of genetic modification in food production.

The country director stated this at the 3rd edition of the Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, media award in Abuja.

She however noted that the positives of science and technology in Nigeria’s daily activities will remain unnoticed without adequate sensitization.i

“Science and Technology is not complete without communication which is why the OFAB annual Award was initiated to celebrate the tremendous work that journalists have done and recognized the important role of the media in shifting Nigeria’s opinion out of the recesses of dormancy by giving a voice to truth.

“Nigerian journalists have dominated the last two editions of the OFAB Africa award at the continental level having won the best and overall prizes, and to say that we are proud would be an understatement,’’ she added.

Gidado said that there is no developed country of the world that has achieved any meaningful social development without scientific and technological innovation that has turned their economy around tremendously.

“Africa’s chance to benefit from these technologies lies in its ability to efficiently communicate its potential benefits and shouldn’t be detracted by myths that have been proven false, time and again.

“The successful environmental/commercial approval and adoption of two genetically modified crops – cotton and cowpea are proof that Nigerians want a better country in the area of exports and improve foreign exchange.

“Science and technology is at the base of solving our most pertinent problems, from climate change to food security and health, among others, towards ensuring sustainable development in Nigeria.”

She said that in the past few years, the media has been a veritable ally in the communication of credible scientific facts surrounding genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

“They have worked with us in demystifying genetic modification and enlightening our people, especially farmers, grassroots communities, CSO’s, policymakers on the power as well as the efficacy of this technology.

“So we must all ensure that the country makes use of science and technology to be greater than it is today”, Gidado added.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Academy of Science, Dr Doyin Odubanjo in his keynote address said that science has a great potential to drive the kind of change Nigeria desires both economically and otherwise.

He added that applying innovative science will advance Nigeria’s development in all ramifications.

He urged the media to continue objective reportage of technology as the best way to prevent a subject from becoming controversial is by verifiable information from reliable sources.

Odubanjo maintained that the successes in vaccination and management of diabetes all over the world are as a result of the application of genetic modification.”

Some of the awardees are Abdullahi Tsanni of African News Page, Juliana Agbo of Leadership Newspaper, Josiah Buzun and Blessing Itumo of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and Collins Nnabuife of Tribune Newspaper.