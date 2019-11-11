Bilbord App, an intelligent data warehousing tool that provides a real-time representation of billboards on the platform is set to transform the Out-of-Home industry in Nigeria. The technology allows users to monitor, manage and track the true state and status of billboards using mobile devices.

Brand owners in a statement noted that Bilbord also offers an insightful measurement report and analysis on all billboards, providing robust data on vehicular and pedestrian traﬃc volume based on computer vision technology called Eﬁiwe.

“Eﬁiwe is an Artiﬁcial Intelligence technology that analyses and produces this strategic information needed within the OOH industry in order to deliver a measurable return on investment and key performance indicator,” the statement said.

Highlighting the challenges in the industry, brand owners stated that real-time data from these billboards could be used to determine key performance indices.

“Though we have a lot of data available, the OOH industry is largely unanalysed. This is simply because the industry does not have adequate monitoring and measurement the mechanism, compliance is largely done by the submission of pictures with various monthly codes by operators or by multiplicity media services that are chasing after prints, electronic and another medium at the same time, while the measurement is grossly based on assumptions.“However, real-time data from these billboards can be used to determine key performance indices in order to deliver a return on investment for advertisers leveraging on vehicular and pedestrian movement real-time data. Our greatest object is to provide the industry’s need and create an experience,” it stated.

