Operatives of Operation Crush have arrested six notorious members of Aiye Confraternity, wanted for the murder of one Fashola in Lagos.

The suspects who were arrested around Ebute in the Bariga area of Lagos state include: Fatai Nofui, 28, Qudus Kazeem, 23, Muiyis Saraki, 23, Lucky Sunday, 27, David Okpa, 29, and Taye Balogun, 24, had allegedly killed the deceased on November 3, 2019.

Emulate Prophet Muhammad’s lifestyle in promoting peace –Mohammed

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said that they are members of Aiye confraternity with allegiance to one Mohammed alias “Obama” as their leader in Bariga. The gang is responsible for a series of violent attacks, armed robbery and murder in Bariga and environ.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects included: an Axe, an HTC phone, one Nokia, and one Itel phone, they snatched from one Amusa Bukola of No 34 Odundi Street Baraga.