A 19-year-old boy, James Tiva and three others were on Saturday arrested with 42 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp by the operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

James, alongside Anayor Okechukwu, (25); John Chidi, (32) and Felix Tehemeh, (20) were arrested following information received by the Ijebu Igbo Police Station that some cannabis farmers who have just harvested their illicit farm products were coming to pass through the town with the weeds.

Upon the information, the police mobilized a team that arrested the suspects while returning from the forest with the harvested Indian hemp.

The suspects were accosted on the road where four of them were apprehended with 42 bags containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have large expanse of land inside the forest where the cannabis is planted on a yearly basis.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Manama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

PDP, INEC laud Appeal Court ruling for re- run in A/Ibom

He also praised members of the public for their alertness and provision of necessary information that led to the arrest of the suspects.