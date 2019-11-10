Mr Abok Ayuba, the Speaker Plateau House of Assembly, has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius kaigama, over his appointment as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

In congratulatory message by his Director of Press, Mr Bulus Atang, made available on Sunday in Jos, the Speaker described kaigama as a “true of servant of God”.

Pope Francis has appointed Kaigama as Coadjutor Archbishop of Abuja; he was Apostolic Administrator of Jos Archdiocese for 19 years.

Kaigam, who was bishop of Jalingo catholic diocese, was later appointed and installed Archbishop of Jos in June, 2000, after the demise of late archbishop Gabriel Ganaka, in November, 1999.

NAN also reports that on Nov. 9, the Holy Father appointed Kaigama as substantive archbishop of the Archdiocese, having accepted the retirement of Archbishop John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who has attained the age of 75.

The speaker further described Kaigama’s new appointment as a demonstration of the good works he has been doing, adding that his stint as metropolitan Archbishop of Jos was rewarding to the people Plateau.

He lauded the Archbishop’s efforts in ensuring the relative peace being currently enjoyed in the state was possible, called on him to continue to pray for a peaceful Plateau.

He assured Kaigama of continues support, cooperation and prayer from Plateau citizens, to enable him succeed in his new place of assignment. (NAN)