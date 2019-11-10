As part of efforts to revamp the education sector in Ogun state, the state government has commenced the recruitment of 1, 500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools.

About 29, 000 applicants applied for the job which closed on Saturday. The recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, stated that the state government has started analysing the profiles of the would be teachers.

Dapo Abiodun

The statement further stated that the first stage of the recruitment process has been completed last night.

“Qualified candidates will be notified this week through short message service on the phone numbers submitted via the job portal, jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng.

“Candidates seeking for the job applied through the state job portal which was opened from October 27- November 8. Candidates who applied for SUBEB jobs in the state applied with labour identity cards which are generated by applying online.

“The special advisers to the state governor on youth empowerment and job creation, and the education (primary, secondary and vocational skills) board have started matching those on the database and linking them with the SUBEB requirements,” Somorin stated.

The decision to recruit more teachers, the statement said became necessary for the overall repositioning and betterment of the education sector.

It would be recalled that the state government declared a state of emergency on the education sector and plans were made to rehabilitate schools that were in a bad state.

Government’s commitment to providing conducive environments for teaching and learning has also made the state government to embark of the renovation and reconstruction of schools across the 236 wards in the state.

We didn’t breach any contract with Oyo govt. – Firm

As at the weekend, a total number of 90 schools have been fixed.

“Some were out rightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the school environment a befitting status,” Somorin further said.

These schools are evenly distributed among the three senatorial districts.

Gov Abiodun said the teachers should by this gesture be encouraged to promote good reading habits amongst their students through healthy competitions, which he noted would help students’ performance in external exams, diction and in essay writing.