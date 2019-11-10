

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi states says there is no conflict between Bauchi and Gombe states over oil discovery in border communities of the states.



Gombe elders had called on President Muhammdu Buhari to intervene in a lingering tension between the two states over ownership of oil wells.



But, Mohammed said at a function organised by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to celebrate 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in Bauchi on Sunday that the story was not true.



“As far as we are concerned, there is no conflict or tension between Bauchi and Gombe states over oil discovery in border communities of the two states.



“The two states remain the same entity, Gombe was curved out of Bauchi, we are brothers and sisters, if oil is discovered in any of the border communities we are all the same,” he said.



Mohammed pointed out that those insinuating the conflict were enemies of progress.



He appealed to participants at the Maulud to observe traffic rules, in order to avoid accidents during the event.



Mohammed renewed call for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.



According to him, the primary objective of any responsible government is to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens.



Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, leader of the Darika in Africa, enjoined Muslim faithful to emulate the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).



According to him, Prophet Muhammad PBUH in his daily life, showed utmost kindness and concern for the weak.



“His loving kindness extended over all beings. He was noted for his love for children and he used to greet them and play with them,” he said. (NAN)

