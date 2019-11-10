Lagos – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has notified pilots, airports and Airline Operators as well as Aircraft Engineers of a change in birds and wildlife strike reporting format.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had evolved a new format for birds and wildfire strike reporting.

According to him, the European Coordinating Centre for Accidents and Incidents Reporting System (ECCAIRS) Excel-based format will now be used for ICAO Bird strike Information System (IBIS) reporting.

He said the notification was contained in an advisory circular with reference NCAA/AAS/BHC/04/006/11/132 dated July 30 to all airports/airline operators, pilots and aircraft engineers.

Adurogboye said the notification was signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Mr T. A. Odunowo on behalf of the Director General of NCAA.

He said it was mandatory for them to forward to NCAA, Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), using the attached IBIS-ECCAIRS form for all Bird and Wildlife strikes at their Aerodromes on or before 30 days of occurrence for the submission.

Adurogboye said this was in accordance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2015, Part 12.6.23.2 and Aerodrome Standards Manual (ASM), Section 13.2.4.2. (NAN)