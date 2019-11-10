The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi west senatorial district November 16 rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he is better than the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to Dino Melaye if it is ‘ kere wa wa ’, I can do better than him.

Melaye who will battling Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come November 16 rerun election said said during his campaign said: “I want to assure you the kind of development we have not seen before, salary payment is compulsory, paramount, mandatory and a must,” he said.

“You all know Yahaya Bello, there is nothing I don’t have more than him. Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him. And if it is ‘ kere wa wa ’, I can do better than him.”

“Kere wa” is a lose form of referring to sex in vernacular. It is unclear when Melaye made the statement.

Watch video below.