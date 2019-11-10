The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi west senatorial district November 16 rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he is better than the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.
According to Dino Melaye if it is ‘
“You all know Yahaya Bello, there is nothing I don’t have more than him. Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him. And if it is ‘
Scholar calls for strategic reforms in education sector
“Kere wa” is a lose form of referring to sex in vernacular. It is unclear when Melaye made the statement.
Watch video below.
Kogi election: I’m better in bed than Gov. #YahayaBello – Senator #DinoMelaye cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/AntYjOGMH6— Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) November 10, 2019
Discussion about this post