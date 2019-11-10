Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence.

The governor made the appeal in his goodwill message in Bauchi to mark this year’s Eid el-Maulud celebration (birthday of Prophet Muhammad) on Sunday.

“Fellow citizens of Bauchi State, let me emphasise the importance of this occasion, toward portraying the exemplary behaviour of our beloved Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

“It is expected of us to emulate the noble characteristics of the Prophet, who lived a peaceful life, preached peaceful co-existence between his followers and the adherents of other beliefs.

“I will also like to call on you to continue to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH in order to solve most of our societal problems.

“I enjoin you all to use this period of the celebration of the Maulud of our beloved Prophet and pray for the progress of our state and the country at large,” Mohammed urged.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment toward ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.

He warned that the government would not condone any act capable of causing disorder and confusion in the state.

He said “any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts, under any guise will be dealt with according to the law”.

The governor solicited for the support and cooperation of all to ensure a sustainable economic and social development.

Mohammed said that his administration would not relent in its effort in providing the needed developmental projects that would touch the lives of the people. (NAN)