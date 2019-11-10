Gov. Nasir El-rufa’i of Kaduna State has eulogised his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, describing her a super star and one of great capacity for leadership.

El-rufa’i spoke as Special Guest of Honour on Saturday during a Grand Reception in honour of the deputy governor at the New Choice Auditorium, Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

He said the honour done to his deputy was a well-deserved one, adding, “She is not just celebrated today because she is a woman and a deputy governor but because she’s super smart and has great capacity.

“We shall pursue our mandate this time around with great vigour moreso that we have considered her track record.

“Our responsibility is to unite all indigenes of Kaduna State toward a common ground for all and sundry to thrive,” he said.