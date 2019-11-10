Activist lawyer, Femi Falana, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari ‘is trying to cow Nigerians’

Falana speaking to Tribune said : “But you heard his group demanding a third term for him and the president trying to distance himself in a very unconvincing manner. I have no doubt there is a third term agenda, because dictatorship of the kind we are witnessing now, in the past, was to one end; tenure elongation.

“He (President Buhari) is trying to cow Nigerians, but no one can successfully do that. All his recent actions are geared towards that; ruling from London, closing borders, arresting opposition and jailing journalists, are meant for him, to be the only voice in the country, it won’t be.”

What about petrol dealers who are registered to do legitimate business. I have their registration certificates with me here.

But you suddenly came up with the 20-kilometers radius of the border policy and you grounded their legitimate business.

“I am sure you know that all auto shops in the country have been shut down, on the ground that appropriate duties have not been paid on vehicles.”

You can’t say you want to conquer your people, without a sinister agenda to it. Like Abacha and IBB, before now, all we are seeing now, were the same manifestations under them; jailing journalists, charging them with treasonable felony, and their agenda for doing those things, was tenure elongation.

“Now, there is no emergency, Sowore is restricted to Abuja, Bakare (co-accused in the treason trial) is restricted to Osogbo. A very annoying .

This is an authoritarian government, they are saying we are above the law, you don’t talk election under such an atmosphere,” he added.