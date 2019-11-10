Benue state government has donated N20 million to the Catholic bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Wilfred Anagbe for the proposed building of the school for children with special needs.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced the donation on Sunday during a special mass to mark a week- long 25th silver jubilee of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe’s priestly ordination in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor said Bishop Anagbe was always initiating projects to serve humanity, expressing delight that the church has remembered the physically challenged who are considered rejected by the society and assured that government will stand with them until the proposed project is completed.

He commended the bishop for living the words he preaches and encouraged people not only to support the project, but initiate similar projects to help the less privileged in the society.

Speaking, founder of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, a pet project of the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom promised to partner the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi to provide materials and services for the proposed school for children with special needs.

She disclosed that the mandate of her foundation is in carrying out interventions for children with special needs, maintaining that the partnership will go a long way in providing succour for families with challenged kids and giving them a better life.

Mrs. Ortom lauded the vision of Bishop Anagbe to undertake such an important project and prayed God to bless him with wisdom and understanding to successfully carry out the intervention process.