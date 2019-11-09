The Zamfara state House of Assembly has deployed researchers to 14 local government areas of the state to gather data from citizens on their needs and expectations from the state assembly.

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Nasiru Bello-Lawal (PDP/ Bungudu West) said this in a statement to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

Bello-Lawal said that the House would also host town hall meetings with various stakeholders in the state to harness various inputs to the legislative arms of the state.

According to him, the state House of Assembly is partnering with Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), a non-governmental organisation to enhance legislative activities in the state.

“This is part of the ongoing process of the assembly to develop a citizens-led legislative agenda to guide the legislative business in the state.

“The data collection activity which started on November 5 is presently taking place while the town hall meeting is scheduled to hold on November 11.

“The two activities would aid in delivering responsive, innovative and accountable representation to the citizens of the state. It is important to note that this is the first time in history that this assembly will be developing a citizen-led legislative agenda,” the lawmaker said.

In another development, Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Zamfara state House of Assembly chapter, Alhaji Nasiru Biyabiki, has resigned his position voluntarily.

Biyabiki announced his resignation at a press conference in Gusau on Friday. He was elected in May 2016 for a period of four years.